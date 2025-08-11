9/11: What Really Brought Down The WTC?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Trade Center: a controlled demolition brought down these buildings.
Richard Gage is an architect of 30 years, a member of the AIA, and the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers For 9/11 Truth.
Redacted News (11 August 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6xg6xo-solved-a-controlled-demolition-brought-down-these-buildings-richard-gage-co.html