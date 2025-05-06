DISA, DODIN & radar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://x.com/SpaceForceChuck/status/1918894706861166593
https://www.youtube.com/live/Xq6hfXcc2ns
LIVE: House Panel Probes Government Surveillance and Privacy Rights
global information grid
https://disa.mil/-/media/Files/DISA/News/Events/Symposium/3---Osborn_-DISN-An-Essential-Weapon_approval-FINAL.pdf
https://www.dmi-ida.org/knowledge-base-detail/DoDI-801001-Department-of-Defense-Information-Network-DODIN
JWICS stands for the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System, and it's a top-secret, secure intranet system used by the United States Department of Defense to share highly sensitive intelligence. Primarily used by the Intelligence Community, JWICS houses "Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information
https://publicintelligence.net/uspacom-global-information-grid-3-0-design-presentations/
A radome is a weatherproof enclosure, typically dome-shaped, designed to protect radar antennas from the elements while allowing them to transmit and receive signals
internet of space things
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/AD1064107
https://www.opengroup.org/sosa
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681
https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/
The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is a combat support agency within the US Department of Defense responsible for providing information technology and communications support to the President, Vice President, Secretary of Defense, and other DOD components. DISA also supports the global network and infrastructure for information sharing and communication across the DoD
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2023-09/23_0929_ia_joint-dhs-fbi-eguardian-awareness-campaign-slick-sheet.pdf
https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-secret-undercover-army-1591881
https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1
Human Body Communication (HBC) uses the human body as a medium for transmitting data and signals between devices. It's a promising alternative to traditional radio-frequency (RF) based communication for Body Area Networks (BANs). HBC can be achieved through various methods,