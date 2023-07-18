In Energodar, law enforcement authorities Arrested a man Providing Coordinates of Positions Held by Russian Ministry of Defense Servicemen Protecting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Energodar, law enforcement authorities have arrested a man who was providing coordinates of positions held by Russian Ministry of Defense servicemen protecting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
It is known that he was acting on the instructions of his relative, who serves in an artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zaporozhye front.