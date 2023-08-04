Don Trump Jr | TRIGGERED Q&A: Don asked about Q 👀

ANOTHER BASELESS, SHAM INDICTMENT AGAINST MY FATHER - LIVE Q&A, ASK ME ANYTHING | TRIGGERED Ep.56





Don Jr was asked about Q & He Responded to several People, including Myself (MJTRUTH) Q is Trump…. “Well, I don’t know…”





Who is Q? “You’ll never know Folks. (BIG SMILE) I’m not sure. Or maybe I know & I just can’t tell you.” Don- Who is Q? Q- when my father, they asked him about what’s Q… we’ll, they hate pedophiles….





He’s like, is this a trick question. Is that a bad thing… they were trying to go after the notion of the Q stuff, we’ll, they don’t like Bud Government & really dislike pedophiles….





Like am I (Trump) supposed to come out against this? For someone who’s father is in “big trouble”, he was ALL SMILES today. Comfort AF.





https://rumble.com/v34hqun-don-jr-who-is-q-youll-never-know-maybe-i-know-and-i-just-cant-tell-you.html…









