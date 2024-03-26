🚨Dramatic footage shows COLLAPSE of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge

🚨🚩🏴General Flynn just posted on Telegram: Baltimore Harbor disaster? This is a BLACK SWAN event.

Black swans normally come out of the world of finance (not military). The standard operating procedures for all U.S. ports, harbors, and bays that transit commerce and military activities are supposed to maintain an incredible level of discipline, rigor and awareness for these very type events to not occur (ever!), yet here we are.

There are harbor masters for every single one of these transit points in America that are in charge of assuring the safety of navigation…start there.