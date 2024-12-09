© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #409
0. 11:57 7th Anniversary of RPN
1. 38:50 Ukraine fires long-range missiles into Russia shortly after Biden Administration gives permission
2. 1:03:41 Trump Hush Money case Adjourns. Trump no longer felon
3. 1:28:28 Matt Gaetz removes himself as nominee for Attorney General
4. 1:45:30 Case against Andrew Tate dismissed citing mass of compromised evidence
5. 2:22:45 Hamas Riot in Montreal turns ugly Friday. Canadian government runs block for them
6. 2:41:17 Jussie Smollet conviction overturned
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts