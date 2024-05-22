Pentecost: A Call To Repentance!

Kenneth Claassen, Pastor of Marlow Baptist, separates the facts from traditions surrounding what happened at Pentecost. Why did Peter quote from Joel that day? Buckle up; you'll never see Pentecost the same way again!





The Scriptures used were Acts 2, Psalm 8, 1 Peter 3:13-22, 2 Corinthians 5:20-21, Jude 6, Genesis 6:1-7, Romans 6:3-5, Romans 11, and Joel.





Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 19th May 2024.





