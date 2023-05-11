LGBT Cancel Culture RAGES ON: WOKE Company Fires Man For Tweeting He Would WHOOP A MAN IN A DRESS

The bigger the lie the more aggressive the woke mob has to be in order to silence dissent.

Retired Army logistics officer Derek Imig is here to detail his firing over a tweet that was critical of the Trans agenda.

Unequivocally, men cannot be women and women do not want men in their spaces.

Men who dress up and pretend to be women are denigrating real women and mocking them.

One of the basic tenets of dealing with people who are mentally ill is that you never legitimize their delusions.

The context of Derek Imig’s tweet saying he would “whoop a man in a dress” was referring to the men in dresses who assaulted Riley Gaines.

It’s time for God fearing Americans to stand up, speak, up, and stop being silent.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network