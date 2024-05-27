BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Mockery of Justice" using Racism, Ableism and Sexism in court decisions
Truth vs Lies "Politics"
0
4 views • 11 months ago

I personally experience racism. ableism and sexism by Judges who was appointed by Democratic appointees to suppressed evidence of wrongful termination. The global organization is a wealthy organization that did not hire black people in management positions and did not practice diversity. I filed a complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and it was determined the job had violated Title VII and Americans Disability Act including retaliation. 

The Democratic Appointee Judges made a "Mockery of Justice" by using racist, refusing ADA and sexism during court proceedings. Including ex parte communication, excluding me from motions, ADA accommodations,  allowed illegal tape recording [violating Maryland tape recording law], missing evidence and documents, etc. 



Keywords
racismjustice systemmockery of justicedemocratic appointee judgesabelismwhite supremacy judges
