"Mockery of Justice" using Racism, Ableism and Sexism in court decisions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I personally experience racism. ableism and sexism by Judges who was appointed by Democratic appointees to suppressed evidence of wrongful termination. The global organization is a wealthy organization that did not hire black people in management positions and did not practice diversity. I filed a complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and it was determined the job had violated Title VII and Americans Disability Act including retaliation.
The Democratic Appointee Judges made a "Mockery of Justice" by using racist, refusing ADA and sexism during court proceedings. Including ex parte communication, excluding me from motions, ADA accommodations, allowed illegal tape recording [violating Maryland tape recording law], missing evidence and documents, etc.