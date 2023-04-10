© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Next after Bakhmut: the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the city of Chasov Yar filled with military equipment hiding behind residential buildings
The city is located in the immediate rear of the Bakhmut grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian units bled in battles are withdrawn here. The enemy is hastily preparing the city for defense, after the surrender of Bakhmut, Russian troops can launch an attack on it.