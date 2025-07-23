Epic footage shows a powerful storming by a Russian armored group on a strong fortification, despite Ukrainian fire, the Assault Group of the 42nd Guards Division managed to pin down the enemy and return to its position. RT military correspondent Vlad Andritsa released a stunning video on July 21, 2025, showing a tank with a trailer and two armored vehicles deployed during an assault on a stronghold—a brick factory in MalayaTokmachka in Orekhov sector of Zaporozhye front. It appears this position is heavily fortified and difficult to access. However, the Russian column continued to advance towards the Ukrainian troops defenses, breaking through and reaching the brick factory, which they had struggled to approach for a whole year. Without FPV and drone technology, this front line would have collapsed long ago. Note that one of the Russian BMP on the final route was hit early in the battle. But the infantry disembarked almost immediately and provided fire support by capturing a key ammunition center, disrupting the Ukrainian defense.

Although one of the armored vehicles was burned, the landing mission was successful, and they completed their mission without any significant losses. They drove to their positions in damaged infantry fighting vehicles, returned fire on the Ukrainians without hesitation, and returned with their burning vehicle. This resounding victory propelled the Russian Armed Forces forward, taking up new positions in the settlement area. The assault troops captured the southern fortifications and reached the brick factory, advancing more than 400 meters east of Malaya Tokmachka. The brick factory is a fortification with walls 1.5 meters thick, located deep underground. Currently, the factory has moved to a gray zone on the map—fighting is taking place there, and the outcome is not entirely clear, the Ukrainian side complained.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net