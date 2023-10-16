'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas

Alana Zeitchik, whose family is being held hostage in Gaza, opened up about the moment she discovered her extended family was taken hostage by Hamas. The IDF confirmed that her family is alive and in Gaza but was not able to provide more information.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



