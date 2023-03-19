© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yoga Uncoiled (Original Classic)
A doco exposing the satanic side of Yoga.
Yoga cannot be separated from Hinduism and vice versa.
Each pose of yoga was derived from that of an actual serpent.
"Yoga is meant to separate the soul from the body"
#Biblical #FallenOnes #HardToSwallowPill
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JCTQRAqTrk0&feature=youtu.be