'EAS TEST ON 10:4 BE CAUTIOUS NOW!

ONLY A MORON WOULD TRUST AMERICAS GOVERNMENT WHO CONSTANTLY LIES, STEALS AND CHEATS AMERICANS CONSTANTLY. ONE FOR FOR SURE! BEHIND THE SCENES OUR CORRUPT LEADERS HAVE SOLD OUT TO CHINA AND ARE SLOWLY DESTROY THIS ONCE FREE COUNTRY. I PUTUP A SHOCKING VIDEO RECENTLY ABOUT THE 5G TEST IN CHINA AND HOW PEOPLE LOOKING AT THEIR CELLPHONES GOT ZAPPED AND DROPPED DEAD WITHIN SECONDS. THIS IS WHAT WILL EVENTUALLY HAPPEN TO AMERICANS WHO WORSHIP THEIR TRACKING PHONES. MY WIFE AND I DON'T USE THESE DEVICES BECAUSE OF THE RADIATION AND GOVT. TRACKING. INSANE! THE COUNTLESS ILLEGALS GET FREE SMART PHONES AND AMERICANS PAY OVER $1,000 EACH FOR THEIR'S. TALK ABOUT INSANITY! KEEP FEEDING THE GOVERNMENT BEAST AND HE WILL EVENTUALLY COME IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT TO DRAG YOU TO A FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP AND YOU'LL NEVER BE HEARD FROM AGAIN. REMEMBER HITLE AND NAZI GERMANY? DAH!