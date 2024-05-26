🚨WW3 ALERT - NATO Chief Stoltenburg Wants to Strike Targets within Russia with Missiles - Aussie Cossack

☢️🇷🇺Now is a good time to remember Putin's promise: "Russians will go to Heaven as martyrs' if there is ever a nuclear war."

Cynthia... (Thumbnail Image) Aussie brought up the hit on the Russian nuclear early warning radar facility hit, at The 818th Separate Radio -Technical Unit at the Armavir Radar Station located in Krasnodar Krai, by drone attack. There has been no video long enough to post. Same image Aussie showed was a 4or5 second video. Here is more about that. Ukraine has claimed. They've lied so many times.... I think this still has not been confirmed, by Russian Defense Ministry. The following is from the only Russian saying something.???

Adding:.... The first place with was mentioned was at this Ukraine Defense Industry of UKR link, then info from Rybar and from Rogozin below about this strike:

https://mil.in.ua/en/news/drones-target-russian-voronezh-dm-radar-in-krasnodar-krai/

Defense industry of Ukraine

Here is the logical consequence (https://t.me/milinfolive/122969) of the lack of proper response to the first attack (https://t.me/rybar/60389) on the over-the-horizon radar stations near Armavir: a Ukrainian drone fell near the village of Gorkovskoye next to Orsk in the Orenburg Region.





In this area, there is a radar station that is part of the missile attack warning system. A couple of days ago, the enemy struck one of such radars in Armavir.





Reflecting on this incident, we noted (https://t.me/rybar/60389) that inaction will have a much greater impact on the ongoing events, as it will embolden the AFU and their curators. And that is what we are now witnessing.





❗️If everything is left unanswered, the use of Western missile weapons by Ukrainian formations against old Russian territories, including strategic facilities, will be just a matter of time.

Rogozin claimed U.S. involvement in Kiev's strike on the nuclear command and control system in the Krasnodar region.



In recent days, there have been unconfirmed reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russia's missile warning system in the Krasnodar region. Today, the first official statement on this situation was made—former head of Roscosmos and Deputy Prime Minister for the Russian Defense Industry Dmitry Rogozin said that the U.S. is the mastermind behind this crime.



Dmitry Rogozin accused the U.S. of orchestrating an attack on Russia's missile warning system in the Krasnodar region, suggesting that Washington hired Ukraine to damage a crucial part of Russia's nuclear command and control system. He dismissed the idea that Kiev acted independently, citing the deep involvement and control of the U.S. in Ukraine's military planning. Rogozin warned that such actions threaten the strategic security of nuclear powers, placing the world on the brink of a potentially irreversible collapse in nuclear safety.



Rogozing also mentioned the small possibility of the incident being a Ukrainian fake or Ukraine acting independently.



"Of course, one might consider the possibility that the strike on the SPRN facility in the Krasnodar region, if it is not a fake by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was carried out on Kiev's own initiative or by order of some military maniac in the Ukrainian Armed Forces wishing to ignite World War III" Rogozin said.



