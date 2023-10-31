HALLOWEEN WARNING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pray, the death of a world figure in dubious conditions elevates this moment of war
Another moon gives you signs in the firmament, the persecution intensifies. I have already warned you not to attend agglomerations, terrorism does not stop, it only takes a breath
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5817-pray-the-death-of-a-world-figure-in-dubious-conditions-elevates-this-moment-of-war/
----------
Be Aware Of The Last Day Of Oct! Our Lady Calls Us At 6:66 P.m. Do Not Go Outside And Do This
MESSAGE OF THE MOST HOLY VIRGIN MARY
TO LUZ DE MARIA
OCTOBER 22, 2023
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm