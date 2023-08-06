Do You Personally Know God? Part 2: Being God's Friend

God wants to be the friend of every believer in Christ but it can be hard to accept because some Christians have a hard time relating to God as our heavenly Father, much less to God who is a close friend. Jesus called Judas Iscariot and Simon Peter to be His disciples. They believed that Jesus was the Messiah and were successful in preaching the Gospel, healing the sick and casting out demons, but they had trouble accepting the love of God.

Judas was only interested in Jesus using His supernatural power to set up an earthly kingdom and propel the Jews to world dominion while Peter learned to live a holy life. He walked on water with Jesus, was part of the transfiguration on the mountain, confessed that Jesus was the Son of God, but denied Jesus three times before His crucifixion. Judas rejected the love of God and refused to let God be his friend while Peter was willing to repent, receive God’s love and be His friend!

