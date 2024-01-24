Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of January 22 - 23, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, episodic clashes continue between IDF patrols and Hamas troops. The militants have become significantly more active and are shelling strongholds both in the sector and beyond.

▪️In the vicinity of Al-Brej and Al-Maghazi there are also battles between local factions of Hamas militants and IDF units. The Palestinians are firing mortars and launching makeshift rockets. The use of heavy snipers is recorded.

▪️In the Al-Maghazi area, more than 20 Israeli reservists were killed as a result of one of the Palestinian attacks. The fighters were near a building mined by IDF engineers when they came under fire from RPGs and ATGMs.

▪️West of Khan Yunis, Israeli troops rushed around the city and reached Al-Aqsa University and Al-Kheir Hospital. The maneuver was due to the lack of high-rise buildings in the area, which did not allow the Palestinians to respond to the night operation

▪️On January 23, the IDF completed the encirclement of the Palestinian-controlled remnants of Khan Yunis , reaching along Route 1 to the Gush Katif Highway. Thus, the city was cut off from supplies from Rafah and the Al-Mawasi refugee camp.

▪️ Hezbollah, as before, is shelling Israel’s military infrastructure along the entire border with Lebanon. One of the targets of the militants' strikes was the radar base on Mount Meron. The IDF responds by launching multiple strikes on populated areas and surrounding areas in southern Lebanon.

▪️On January 22, the Houthis attacked the American heavy transport ship OCEAN JAZZ, chartered in the interests of the US Navy, with missiles. However, US representatives denied the strike, saying that it allegedly did not happen in principle.