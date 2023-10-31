Babylon is fallen: pope Francis deludes that Klaus Schwab is 'more important' than Christ!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world has entered dark and stormy times, according to Pope Francis who says humanity must put its faith in World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab who is the man with the plan to restore nature to its position of primacy in the world order.
According
to Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab has emerged as a “more important
figure” than Jesus Christ in the current era because Jesus wants to
save souls, and Schwab understands that we need less souls.
