Kennel Greeting from our Yellow Labs

The best ones are when you think nobody is looking. This clip from our trail cam was a nice surprise and will be forever precious, since we had to put the old boy down yesterday (the one doing circles).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.