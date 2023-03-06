Special on the ground investigation in East Palestine, OH | Ep. 7

Following last week's press conference covering the filing of the lawsuit against the EPA, Kristen Meghan and Tammy Clark went onto investigate and see for themselves what is really going on in East Palestine, OH. To their surprise, things seemed much worse than they could have anticipated. Please share this documentary style episode so we may continue to raise funds and awareness. Help us help the people of East Palestine and neighboring communities.Show more





From the start, a key part of our mission here at We The Patriots USA has been to defend "environmental safety, especially the removal of radiological and chemical toxins" from our food, water, and air. Those rights have been seriously infringed upon in East Palestine, Ohio. We believe that the EPA and local authorities have not taken the proper steps to protect the health and safety of the community in East Palestine, and all those who live downwind and downstream of the disaster site. That is why we are planning to take immediate action in court to hold them accountable and to seek an order compelling the authorities to properly evacuate, contain, and clean the affected areas. Please consider a donation to our legal efforts today. God bless you and we thank you for your generosity!





Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

Find more from Tammy Clark:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tammy_K_Clark

VP of Stand up Michigan: www.standupmichigan.com





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition, Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





Show less

CSID: 5a143844b65f433a









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co