BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Craig Kelly and Trespass Notice
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 08/05/2023

Craig Kelly, an awake politician in every sense of the word, was one of the speakers outside the Victorian Farmers Federation offices from 11am Saturday 5 August 2023. The Victorian Farmers Federation has completely sold out to the globalists who aim to enslave the world through poisoning and starvation. Farmers should be exempt from the so called “net zero” policy said Craig Kelly. Another speaker, a warrior woman, spoke about representing herself and winning against the Police who trespassed on her property, ignoring her "Trespass Notice".

Keywords
winningglobalistspolicestarvationspeakerspoliticianawakepoisoningnet zerocraig kellywarrior womanvictorian farmers federationtrespassing notice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy