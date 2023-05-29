BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
General Jack Keane believes that CCP's denial of allegations regarding spying on critical infrastructure on the US territory of Guam and shifting the blame onto the US is not surprising
946 followers
13 views • 05/29/2023

05/26/2023 Retired four-star General Jack Keane believes that CCP's denial of allegations regarding spying on critical infrastructure on the US territory of Guam and shifting the blame onto the US is not surprising. He points out that CCP is conducting the most comprehensive cyber operations against the United States. During times of peace, he emphasizes that we should not be surprised by CCP's aggressive behavior, as hundreds of thousands of individuals are committed daily to infiltrating US territory and systems worldwide.


05/26/2023 退役四星将军杰克·基恩认为，中共否认在关岛美国领土上进行关键基础设施间谍活动的指控并将责任推给美国并不让人意外。他指出，中国对美国展开了最全面的网络行动。基恩将军强调，在和平时期，我们不应对中共的侵略行为感到惊讶，因为中共每天都有数十万人致力于渗透美国的国土和全球范围的系统。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
