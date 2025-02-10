BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
STAY CONNECTED! GODs SEED sperm Should SOJOURN alien resident by dweller in a STRANGE Hostile LAND
KleckFiles
KleckFiles
101 followers
84 views • 7 months ago

This is Zack's good repost of 240915 scripture video (several copies had corruption at 1:45:00-). Zack's copy is OK as is KleckFiles copies.

* https://youtu.be/cVNw9bDAhzY

* http://www.kleckfiles.com/?240915-01

Jonathan says go to the 1:45:00 mark where he mentions "The Hebrew Woman" scripture and play to the end.

-

For KleckFiles 240915-01 the captions are translated into 74 languages. Add to that most browsers have TTS (Text-to-Speech Synth Voice), means that non-English seekers can read and listen to this teaching video. God is good for making these things available at the right time.

Example of listening to 240915 in Spanish

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I12gghya8Jw

