‘Very good chance you're going to see MADURO get his ASS blown off' — Alex Jones on Trump's threat against South American cartels

Adds, 'very good chance you'll see the presidential palace burn and his people killed with 2000 bombs'

Adding more about this: Trump’s reportedly gearing up to ATTACK the Mexican cartels

First 47 declared them terror groups, now journalist Ken Klippenstein says the military’s drawing up plans

Pentagon spox tells Daily Mail it will ‘play an important role’ in ELIMINATING the drug gangs