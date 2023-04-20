'The View' likens Christians to the Taliban: Rob Schmitt's News From The Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Greene laid a verbal smackdown on Eric Swalwell, Brian Stelter has no idea why he was let go from CNN, and a guest on 'The View' thinks Christians are like the Taliban: Rob Schmitt's "News From The Left"
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html