Israeli Palestine Conflict Chronicles 14-15 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 14-15, 2024





▪️In the north of the enclave, against the background of the activity of Palestinian groups, air and artillery strikes by the IDF have become somewhat more frequent. Urban development was under fire in the areas of Tell al-Hawa and Az-Zeitoun , as well as Jabaliya .





▪️In the central part of the enclave, on the eve of a new phase of the operation, Israeli troops launched attacks on uncontrolled settlements. A series of hits again hit Deir al-Balah , where residential buildings were significantly damaged.





▪️In Khan Yunis, Israeli troops continue to evacuate refugees from Nasser Hospital to the coastal camp of Al-Mawasi . Nevertheless, the majority of Palestinians continue to remain within the walls of the medical facility, despite the regular demands of the Israelis.





▪️To speed up the evacuation, the Israel Defense Forces are striking the territory of the complex, including hospital wards. At the same time, Israeli units conducted a series of raids aimed at identifying militants hiding in the hospital.





▪️At the same time, against the backdrop of preparations for the offensive in Khan Yunis, the Israeli command transferred part of its forces from the Abasan al-Kabir area. In turn, Palestinian forces carried out a series of attacks, but their effectiveness raises questions.





▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces conducted another campaign of raids in various settlements. Several dozen local residents were arrested, while the total number of detainees exceeded seven thousand people.





▪️As for the Red Sea region, the coalition air forces carried out airstrikes there against Yemeni Houthi targets. A series of explosions occurred in the Al-Jabana and Ras Issa areas in Al-Hodeidah province.

