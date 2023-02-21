BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Easy Fall Off The Bone Oven Baked Beef Ribs
Living The Life With Tracy
Living The Life With Tracy
268 views • 02/21/2023

This is a simple recipe using just three ingredients seasoning salt, mustard and Italian seasoning. It takes about 3 hours for them to get done but they will be fall off the bone! Enjoy!

Ingredients:

4 pounds of beef ribs

1 to 2 teaspoons of Tony Cachere’s seasoning salt

2 to 4 tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard

1 to 2 tablespoons of Italian seasoning

Aluminum foil

Cookie sheet or flat pan for ribs to rest on

Directions for cooking:

Preheat the oven to 300° F

Clean the beef ribs thoroughly and then remove the sheath on the bottom side of the ribs.  This can be done by first lifting the corner edge and pulling it off with a paper towel.  Apply the mustard to the inner side of the ribs first.  Then apply the seasoning salt.  Next apply the Italian seasoning.  Flipped the meat over onto the aluminum foil and season as you did the other side of the meat.  Enclose the meat in the aluminum foil and make sure the edges are pointed upward so that the juices don’t fall out of the pan.  Place the ribs in the oven for 3 hours and then check on them.  Mine were done in 3 hours!  Enjoy your ribs!  They should be fall off the bone!  Peace!

Keywords
grey pouponbeef ribseasy bakingoven bakedspare ribstony cacheresitalian seasoning
