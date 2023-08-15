C Anderson: This Covid Madness It Was Just A Test Balloon ‼️ (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Chembuster at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kB6KhHEPGRS0/
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED====================================================
ENGLISH / DEUTSCHE UNTERTITEL
Es war ein BETA-Test um zu sehen wie weit sie gehen können‼️
Quelle (https://t.me/uncut_news/56947)
https://t.me/saraslightfight/27843
====================================================
My latest Geoengineering Video from devastated Germany:
Is This The End Of Germany?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3vVPyAOYX0m/
"Those who got eyes to see - let them see !" Looking at the environment through different eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKlTKbH5CWBx/
WORLD FIRST: CHEMTRAILS - The Smoking Gun!!! Geoengineering Contracts EXPOSED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sO7aZosRFJpS/
Uncensored: PROOF of Geoengineering & Poisoning Humanity - Part 2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a34GmdNWNZEX/
Meine Kanäle:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/
https://vimeo.com/chembuster
My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world