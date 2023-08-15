BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
C Anderson: This Covid Madness It Was Just A Test Balloon ‼️ (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
2
375 views • 08/15/2023

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Chembuster at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kB6KhHEPGRS0/

EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED====================================================

ENGLISH / DEUTSCHE UNTERTITEL

Es war ein BETA-Test um zu sehen wie weit sie gehen können‼️

Quelle (https://t.me/uncut_news/56947)


https://t.me/saraslightfight/27843

====================================================

My latest Geoengineering Video from devastated Germany:

Is This The End Of Germany?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3vVPyAOYX0m/


"Those who got eyes to see - let them see !" Looking at the environment through different eyes.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKlTKbH5CWBx/


WORLD FIRST: CHEMTRAILS - The Smoking Gun!!! Geoengineering Contracts EXPOSED!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sO7aZosRFJpS/


Uncensored: PROOF of Geoengineering & Poisoning Humanity - Part 2

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a34GmdNWNZEX/


Meine Kanäle:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/

https://vimeo.com/chembuster


My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world

Keywords
vaccineagenda 21agenda 2030bill gatesmhranhsandersonadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnathe great resettest balloon
