Christ in NYC - World called to REPENT in time of WAR

On October 10 the the Napa Institute held a Eucharistic procession in New York City, calling the world to Christ and repentance as the world spirals into war. When the procession began three years ago in New York City, 100 people attended. Last year, 500 people attended, and this year more than 4000 attended. It was a standing-room-only crowd at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to hear Father Mike Schmitz remind the faithful that Jesus comes to us every single day—and that’s exactly what happened. New York City police blocked off the streets and the massive crowd processed through the streets, singing hymns as stunned bystanders looked on in amazement. While NYC is known for its high crime rate, there were no incidents or confrontations. The Holy Spirit descended on Manhattan, just days after the horrific events marking war in Israel.

What the Early Church Believed: The Meaning of “Catholic”

The term “Catholic” is in the Apostles’, Nicene, and Athanasian creeds, and many Protestants, claiming the term for themselves, give it a meaning that is unsupported historically, ignoring the term’s use at the time the creeds were written.

Early Church historian J. N. D. Kelly, a Protestant, writes: “As regards ‘Catholic,’ its original meaning was ‘universal’ or ‘general.’ . . . in the latter half of the second century at latest, we find it conveying the suggestion that the Catholic is the true Church as distinct from heretical congregations.

How old is your Church?

If you are Catholic, you know that your religion was founded in the year 33 by Jesus Christ the Son of God, and it is still the same Church.



