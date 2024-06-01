BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will the U.S. Survive This Constitutional Crisis? - Brannon Howse w/ Leo Hohmann & Trevor Loudon
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
281 views • 11 months ago

(May 31, 2024) Brannon Howse: “We can eliminate the Federal government tomorrow, and their authority over any of our sovereign Republics, known as states, if we had governors and attorney generals that would stop sucking on the teat of the Federal Government. We don’t need their worthless trash money! It’s becoming worthless everyday anyway!”


Trevor Loudon: https://www.trevorloudon.com/


Leo Hohmann: https://leohohmann.com/


Full segment: “Will The Fascists Send Trump to Jail, Will U.S. Survive This Constitutional Crisis and Will States Enact Constitutional Solutions to Tyranny?”: https://worldviewtube.com/tv/video/will-fascists-send-trump-jail-will-us-survive-constitutional-crisis-and-will-states-enact

freedomcurrent eventspoliticsamericaconstitutioncouragecommunismchristianitydonald trumpfaithgovernmentlawstatesrightsfascismsovereigntyrepublic10th amendmentkangaroo courtshow trialtrevor loudonbrannon howseworldview weekendbiden regimeleo hohmann
