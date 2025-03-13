The Price of Freedom, Imad’s Story

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freed prisoner Imad Rubaia reflects on his 22 years in Israeli prisons, the pain of being separated from his daughter, and the joy of reuniting with her. He shares the struggles and setbacks during his release and emphasizes the unity and support among prisoners. His message: 'All for one, and one for all.'
Reporting: obada Tahyne
Filmed: 28/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video