Maria Zeee-Bilderberg 2025-Depopulation, DeSantis’s Car Defense, 31 Protest NGO’s Unmasked

Daily Pulse Ep 45 | Bilderberg 2025: Depopulation, DeSantis’s Car Defense, 31 Protest NGO’s Unmasked | Daily Pulse Ep 45. The 2025 Bilderberg meeting is taking place this week, and ‘Depopulation’ is on their agenda, Governor Ron DeSantis says Floridians have the right to hit protestors with their cars, and 31 NGO’s behind over 1,000 ‘No Kings’ protests planned for Saturday revealed.