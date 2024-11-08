TRUMP WINS BIGLY - DJT Dislikes Trudeau - Life Of Brian

Trump’s landslide win redraws electoral map, shatters Democratic strongholds





It was the equivalent of a political earthquake. Former President Donald Trump’s historic White House win reverberated Wednesday through Washington and the nation after an astonishing comeback that upended political expectations, pollsters and the party elite.





One day after the election, Mr. Trump’s shocking, likely sweep of battleground states and unexpected popular vote victory over Vice President Kamala Harris became more evident. It showed that his triumph rattled down the ballot, helping Republicans capture the Senate and putting them on track to hold on to the House.





The Republican Party, largely neutered over the past four years, rode Mr. Trump’s popularity to a likely Republican sweep of government, which will increase its prospects for implementing the president-elect’s proposals to lower taxes, reduce regulation, ramp up energy production, cut spending and shrink the size of government.





PRESIDENT TRUMP BREAKS HIS VOTE TOTAL RECORD FROM 2020 ELECTION!





President Donald Trump on Friday broke his vote total record from the 2020 election!





In 2020, President Trump broke the record for most votes for a sitting US President in a presidential election.





President Trump totaled 74,223,975 votes.





Trump Confirms He Has ‘No Choice’ But to Enact Mass Deportations — No Matter The Price Tag





President Donald Trump has confirmed he plans to make good on his promise to enact mass deportations of America’s massive illegal alien population.





Speaking with NBC News, Trump said he was faced with “no choice” but to start deporting the over 10 million illegal aliens who have entered the country since the Biden regime stole the 2020 presidential election and seized the White House.





This Liberal Professor’s Prediction About the Election is the Funniest Thing You Will Watch Today





This clip of a liberal college professor talking about her prediction for the outcome of the 2024 election is going viral and for good reasons. It’s absolutely hilarious.





Democrat Women Call for 4-Year ‘Sex Strike’ to ‘Protest Trump’





Sweet and Salty TikTok Tears Flow in Election Aftermath





Donald Trump has a long enemies list, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on it





Donald Trump’s election as president could have a profound effect on Canadian trade, manufacturing and immigration.





Trump’s icy relationship with Justin Trudeau could aggravate what already promises to be a very difficult situation for Canada, socially, economically and environmentally.





Trump calls Trudeau 'two-faced' over video





