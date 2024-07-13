Psychiatry and Science's Limitations in Understanding Human Potential - Dr. Michael Grosso - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Dr. Michael Grosso's website is https://consciousnessunbound.blogspot.com

His art website is paintingtheparanormal.com

His new book is "Smile of the Universe: Miracles in an Age of Disbelief". The book is at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Smile-Universe-Miracles-Age-Disbelief/dp/1949501132





In Part 2, the causes of wars and the need for expanded consciousness to resolve conflicts.

• Grosso believes the world is insane due to global weapons production.

• Grosso and Ruhe discuss the root causes of wars, with Ruhe arguing that a small elite is responsible for the conflict.

Consciousness, education, and propaganda.

• Dr. Grosso and Brian Ruhe discuss ways to awaken others to the inhumanity of war and the need for empathy and receptivity.

• Grosso discusses the importance of raising consciousness and improving humanity through individual and collective efforts.

• Dr. Michael Grosso discusses how his parapsychology class was met with resistance from university administrators who saw it as a threat to their power.

• Grosso and Brian Ruhe discuss the increasing leftist extremism on college campuses, with a focus on LGBTQ+ and transgender issues.

Unlocking human potential through meditation, near-death experiences, and brain manipulation.

• Grosso discusses the need for empathy in accessing higher forms of consciousness through diversion from everyday tasks.

• Grosso discusses paradox of near-death experiences & brain potential.

Psychiatry and science's limitations in understanding human potential.

• Scientists and doctors resist discussing near-death experiences, despite overwhelming evidence for paranormal phenomena.

• Grosso and Ruhe discuss how trauma and repression shape human behavior without conscious awareness.

• Dr. Michael Grosso describes being bullied as a child and how it affected him, but also how his loving family supported him and helped him grow up reasonably sane.

• Grosso recalls how he could see the impact of bullying on other kids around him and how it deformed their lives, and he expresses compassion for them.

UFOs, aliens, and spiritual growth.

• Grosso and Ruhe discuss the complexity of the human condition, overpopulation, and the possibility of aliens being among us.

• Dr. Grosso and Brian Ruhe discuss UFOs and related topics, with Dr. Grosso sharing his recent interest in a former student's psychic experiences.

• Dr. Grosso plans to write a novel based on the student's notes and experiences, but has not touched it since October 7.

Evolution, consciousness, and personal growth.

• Brian Ruhe and Dr. Michael Grosso discuss the importance of maintaining a positive mindset in the face of negative events in the world.

• Dr. Grosso expresses regret for not having children, but finds contentment in his friendships and teaching philosophy.

• Dr. Grosso shares personal story of evolution, creativity, and productivity, emphasizing the importance of liberating and evolving one's potential.

• Dr. Grosso aims to write a book on unfinished evolution, focusing on methods for living, writing, and realizing one's potential.

• Dr. Michael Grosso and Brian Ruhe discuss their personal lives, creative pursuits, and spiritual beliefs.





