Comer: Biden 2015 Meeting With Kazakh Banker ‘Direct Evidence’ Of Corruption

In the second part of an exclusive interview, Representative James Comer says Devon Archer's testimony of a 2015 meeting at Joe Biden’s vice-presidential residence with Hunter Biden and a Kazakh banker is yet more "direct evidence" of corruption. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
