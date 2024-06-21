BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FDIC QUIETLY PREPARES FOR MORE BANK FAILURES, CORPORATE BANKRUPTCIES JUMP, TIMBERLAKE BUSTED
ECONOMIC EDGE
ECONOMIC EDGE
81 followers
2
268 views • 10 months ago

Back with another dose of economic reality: Today we reveal the FDIC queitely prepares for more banks to fail and more.

Thank you for being a part of my channel. I am an investor that also works in the finance industry. I also am a news-hound and love keeping updated on the latest economic, financial, and business news. Economic 'boom and bust' cycles are very fascinating to me so and I have had some very good luck in the stock market, precious metals and investing in real estate, therefore, I have decided to share my research, knowledge, news digging, and analysis with the world via this channel.


This channel contains news and analysis that often includes 'one mans opinion'. The information conveyed should never be taken as investment advice. Everyone should do their own due diligence and research before making investment and money decisions.

Keywords
economic collapsefinancial newsfinanceinflationinvestingfdic prepares for banks to fail
