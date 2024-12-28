Family Life: Then vs. Now - Real Talk from The Good News Baptist Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome back to Let's Talk, the podcast series by The Good News Baptist Church of St Maarten! In this special episode, we revisit one of our most popular topics: the changes in family life over the years. Our panelists share personal stories and biblical insights on how family structures have evolved, the challenges faced by today's households, and tips on upholding godly principles in parenting and marriage. Whether you're a single parent, grandparent, or someone seeking to build a stronger home, this episode offers plenty of wisdom and encouragement. Tune in as we explore how to rebuild and restore families for God's glory. Don't forget to subscribe, like, and share!
00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
01:01 Opening Remarks and Episode Theme
01:21 Panel Discussion: Family Structures Then and Now
02:46 Personal Stories: Grandparents' Role in Family
04:21 Personal Stories: Parents' Role in Family
06:46 Challenges of Modern Parenting
08:12 Encouragement and Support for Single Parents
09:54 The Importance of Seeking Counsel Before Marriage
11:08 Conclusion and Final Thoughts