10 Ukrainian soldiers were found and removed in Soledar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A reconnaissance drone spotted a group of Ukrainian infantry near Russian troop positions in the direction of Donetsk near Soledar. Paratroopers of the Russian Airborne Forces in all-terrain vehicles, using ATGM Fagot anti-tank guided missiles, quickly launched an attack on the target, destroying at least 10 soldiers.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY