Steve Kirsch: Doctors Are Coerced and Bribed into Vaccinating Your Kids

(June
9, 2023) "It's the doctors job to try to vaccinate your kids. It's the parents job to say, 'No.'" - Steve Kirsch
Testimony of Steve Kirsch at the Medical Freedom Panel 2023 in Pennsylvania, hosted by Senator Doug Mastriano.
Full Medical Freedom Panel 2023: https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel2023/