💥 The Russian Armed Forces continue to pound AFU militants out of their foxholes with FPV drones. Somewhere on the Zaporozhe front several AFU militants met their maker after being de-nazified by the Russian Armed Forces.





This small and inexpensive weapon has been one of the most effective in the latter days of the special military operation. The production of such drones in Russia has increased by 1200% already so far in 2023.