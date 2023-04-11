The judge asked the prosecution: you said in the indictment that HCoin is false, and now you say that Yvette Wang has a lot of Hcoin which can be exchanged for a large sum of money. Which one is true?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
法官问检方：你们在诉状里面说HCoin是假的，不能兑现。你现在又说王燕平有喜币账号而且有很多喜币能换一大笔钱。请问哪一个说法是真的。检方漏洞百出，公信力也将完全被他们自己摧毁。
The judge asked the prosecution: you said in the indictment that HCoin is false, can not be cashed, and now you say that Yvette Wang has an Himalaya Exchange account, and a lot of Hcoins can be exchanged for a large sum of money. Which statement is true?
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang