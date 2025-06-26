Conservative Dating Feminists?!?

Wednesday Night Live 25 June 2025





In this episode, I examine the complexities of forgiveness, discussing whether it must be earned and the moral implications of accountability. I explore the tension between those seeking resolution without confrontation and those calling for responsibility, while also addressing how corporate decisions often ignore customer feedback due to ideological agendas.





I emphasize personal responsibility, the importance of acknowledging wrongs for growth, and the impact of family dynamics on self-worth. Vulnerability’s role in strengthening relationships is highlighted, along with the challenges of aligning our values with our aspirations.





The episode concludes with insights into how past relationship experiences shape current dating challenges, urging reflection on what we seek in partners and how past traumas influence our pursuits. This conversation invites self-reflection and integrity in our interactions.





