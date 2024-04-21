Victor Davis Hanson: 'The more they try to destroy him, the stronger Trump gets'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rob Scmitt on Newsmax | Victor Davis Hanson on Trump: 'The more they try to destroy him, the stronger he gets'. On Friday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Victor Davis Hanson joined and talked about the attacks against former President Donald Trump to distract him from the campaign trail and more