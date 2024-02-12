Olympia Watch; LGBTQ Curriculum in Schools, Vaccine Definition Universal State Healthcare, Victims Rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These Bills are being heard tomorrow, theres still time to submit your PRO/CON and testimony if written or verbal! wa.leg.gov
ESB5462: LGBTQ Curriculum in Schools
The American College of Pediatricians comes out with a study saying Gender Affirming Therapy doesn't work and causes more mental problems, European countries agree.
SB5982: Changing the definition of a vaccine
ESJM8806: The state wants to start a universal healthcare system
E2SSB5635: Victims Rights to be considered during bail hearings
