Olympia Watch; LGBTQ Curriculum in Schools, Vaccine Definition Universal State Healthcare, Victims Rights

These Bills are being heard tomorrow, theres still time to submit your PRO/CON and testimony if written or verbal! wa.leg.gov





ESB5462: LGBTQ Curriculum in Schools

The American College of Pediatricians comes out with a study saying Gender Affirming Therapy doesn't work and causes more mental problems, European countries agree.

SB5982: Changing the definition of a vaccine

ESJM8806: The state wants to start a universal healthcare system

E2SSB5635: Victims Rights to be considered during bail hearings





