How did Pastor Glenroy Whyte find his calling into ministry?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
0
4 views • 9 months ago

Join us on Let's Talk as we welcome Pastor Glenroy Whyte, a former associate pastor now serving in Jamaica. Pastor Whyte shares his inspiring journey from his early life in Jamaica, starting work at a young age, to his unexpected path into ministry. Discover the challenges he faced, the lessons he learned as a young pastor, and his unwavering faith that guided him through his studies and full-time ministry. Be encouraged by his story of dedication and resilience, and learn about the significant moments that shaped his calling. Tune in for an uplifting and faith-filled conversation!


Good News Baptist Church - YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm


Palmer's Cross Independent Baptist Church - Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/palmerscrossindependent?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==


0:00 How did Pastor Glenroy Whyte find his calling into ministry?

00:01 Introduction and Welcome

01:15 Early Life and Background

05:39 Journey into Ministry

08:45 Challenges and Lessons as a Young Pastor

15:50 Marker

Keywords
preachpastorministrypreacherwhat to doyounggod calling
