PMC Wagner Group stormed the former garment factory building which served as a stronghold area for Ukrainian forces and NATO in Bakhmut. The area was reported to have come under Wagner's control in heavy fighting after a breach in the defenses forced the Ukrainian troops to retreat.
Mirrored - TeleTruth