FINALLY!! The NY Times Gives NPC Lemmings Permission to Say "Covid Was a Lab Leak!!"

What was obvious to anybody with the brain and any courage to the truth, the New York Times now finally parrots, claiming that Covid was almost certainly a lab leak from the Wuhan Virology laboratory. Meanwhile, the government collaborated with the media and the big tech companies to harass, cancel, and shut down anybody who dared to utter the possibility that it leaked from the lab or that ivermectin might be useful in its treatment.