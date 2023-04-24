BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A step-by-step guide to accelerating your family's preparedness with Chris at ReadyHusband.com| Ep. 14
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
22 views • 04/24/2023

Do you identify as a husband, father, or grandfather or aspire to become one? If so, this resource is for you, as we have a responsibility ordained by God to lead, protect, and provide for our families. However, even if you are a single mother, there is a Family Prep Plan available that can still benefit you and your family. The world's attack on our capacity to lead, protect, and provide for our families escalates daily. Chris covers the great benefit his program outlines.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

Find more from Chris:

www.readyhusband.com

contact: [email protected]

Join us for our inaugural national conference this year at the Boise Centre (East Building) in Boise, ID, Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3, 2023! This will be a two-day conference with a full lineup of excellent speakers each day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., vendor booths, and a free screening of Steve Deace's movie "Nefarious" on Friday evening. Separately ticketed events include a book signing luncheon on Friday afternoon and a VIP fundraiser dinner on Saturday evening. Visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org for speaker and ticket information.Show more


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition; Health Status Should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


