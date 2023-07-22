Trump recently received the Crown of Jerusalem award at the Israel Heritage Foundation Gala

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/nhj4XPsHU-U

President Trump Hosts Israel Heritage Foundation Gala at Bedminster, NJ; Posted by shiezoli; Posted on YouTube; Date posted: July 12, 2023; Date of the original event: July 10, 2023; Date of website access: July 22, 2023.





Source 2: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard

Sublink: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists

Sublink: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/d2ff9df8-fe09-4c10-8953-318e0abf9c24

Playlists; Trump 'messiah' claims made by rabbis and Trump supporters; Posted by Trump: the son of perdition; Posted on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date of playlist creation: January 8, 2023; Date of website access: July 22, 2023.





Source 3: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cepher-abridged-edition/id1406576338

CEPHER Abridged Edition; Published by Cepher Publishing LLC; Designed for iPad; Third Edition; Version 1.0.1; Date of app creation: unknown; New Testament scriptures; Yochanon (John) 5:43 & Chizayon (Revelation) 13:5-8; Date of website access: July 22, 2023.