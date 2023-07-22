Trump recently received the Crown of Jerusalem award at the Israel Heritage Foundation Gala

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/nhj4XPsHU-U
President Trump Hosts Israel Heritage Foundation Gala at Bedminster, NJ; Posted by shiezoli; Posted on YouTube; Date posted: July 12, 2023; Date of the original event: July 10, 2023; Date of website access: July 22, 2023.
Source 2: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard
Sublink: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists
Sublink: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/d2ff9df8-fe09-4c10-8953-318e0abf9c24
Playlists; Trump 'messiah' claims made by rabbis and Trump supporters; Posted by Trump: the son of perdition; Posted on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date of playlist creation: January 8, 2023; Date of website access: July 22, 2023.
Source 3: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cepher-abridged-edition/id1406576338
CEPHER Abridged Edition; Published by Cepher Publishing LLC; Designed for iPad; Third Edition; Version 1.0.1; Date of app creation: unknown; New Testament scriptures; Yochanon (John) 5:43 & Chizayon (Revelation) 13:5-8; Date of website access: July 22, 2023.